DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.