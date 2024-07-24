Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Dutch Bros worth $28,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 1,275,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,729. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 216.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

