Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

