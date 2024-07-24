Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
