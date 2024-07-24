East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $95.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 617,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.