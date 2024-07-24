EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 558,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Read More
