EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 558,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

