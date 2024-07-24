Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,587,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Globant by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 126,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,342. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.