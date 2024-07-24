Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $850,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 705,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $127.14 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

