Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $906,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,468,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15,444.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

