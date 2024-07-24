Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $727,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.3% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 216.1% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 70,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

