Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $765,000 Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.18.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IONS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 413,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,916. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.