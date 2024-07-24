Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 18,668 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,381,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 710,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 709,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,580.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 505,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. 207,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,332. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

About OGE Energy



OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

