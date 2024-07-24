Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 151.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

LHX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $240.48. 179,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,815. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

