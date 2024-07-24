Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 30,660 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

