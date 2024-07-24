El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.4 %

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.