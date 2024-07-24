Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.5 %

EFN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.41. 87,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,646. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.92. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.18.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.