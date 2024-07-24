Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:EHC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. 243,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,134. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.