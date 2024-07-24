Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

