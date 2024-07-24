Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Enova International Stock Performance
ENVA stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Enova International has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Insider Activity at Enova International
In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
