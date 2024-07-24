Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $76.00 at TD Cowen

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of ENVA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 193,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,371. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

