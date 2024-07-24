Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 1,476,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,343,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

