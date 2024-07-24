EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 4,082,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

