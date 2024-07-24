Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 142,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EFX traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,362. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average is $247.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.