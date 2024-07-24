ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Down 0.3 %

SIXH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26.

About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

