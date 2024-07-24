ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Down 0.3 %
SIXH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26.
About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy
