ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Plans $0.03 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 20,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
