ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Plans $0.03 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 20,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

