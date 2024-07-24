Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 385,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 558,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.