Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $69.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ES stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

