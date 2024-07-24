Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 444.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $83,539,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,181,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,983,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

ES traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

