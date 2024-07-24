Evogene Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,161. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

