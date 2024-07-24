Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Expro Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock worth $60,891,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

