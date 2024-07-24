Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.42.

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.67. 437,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

