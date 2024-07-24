Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $645,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $1,625.87. 159,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,656. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,658.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,445.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

