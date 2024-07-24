Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 414,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,173. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

