Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.72 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $183,102.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9556573 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $144,623.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

