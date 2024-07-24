Finance of America Companies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 26th (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 26th.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Finance of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

