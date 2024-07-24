First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%.

First Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

First Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $534.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.48.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

