First of Long Island (FLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect First of Long Island to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First of Long Island Stock Up 2.5 %

FLIC stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $282.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

