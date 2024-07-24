First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,555. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

