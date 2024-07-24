First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 1.8% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $232.87 and last traded at $227.04. 951,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,513,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

