First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 31,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. First United has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

