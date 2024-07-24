Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.57. Foresight Solar has a 12-month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £520.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,550.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.01 ($12,965.61). In other news, insider Alex Ohlsson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($112,519.40). Also, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 11,523 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £10,025.01 ($12,965.61). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

