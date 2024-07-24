Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

