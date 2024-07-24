Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.160-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.16-4.34 EPS.

FELE traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,336. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $570.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

