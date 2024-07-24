Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $102.20. 44,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,149. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

