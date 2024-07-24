FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 11,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

