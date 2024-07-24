Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,819.97).

Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

