Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,819.97).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Fusion Antibodies stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.85.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Antibodies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.