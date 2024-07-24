FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Impinj, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Impinj in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

PI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Impinj Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of PI opened at $161.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -461.49 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $9,659,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

