FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $28.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $28.71. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

