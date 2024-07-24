FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.