FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.