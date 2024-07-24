General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

NYSE:GE traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $165.96. 3,142,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

