General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

GE stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.93.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

