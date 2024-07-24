GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.0189 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.48 million and $951,018.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,857,800 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

